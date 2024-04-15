170 Muslim Minorities joins in YSRCP in Atmakur

In a show of support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his democratic rule, 170 Muslim minorities and TDP leaders from 17 wards of the Atmakur municipal area have joined the YSRCP. MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy welcomed them into the party by draping them with party scarves.

During the welcoming ceremony, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy praised the Chief Minister for his commitment to reducing poverty through welfare programs. He noted that under Jagan's administration, people from all states in the country are becoming fans of his governance.

The MLA emphasized the importance of standing by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he continues to implement welfare schemes that have been widely appreciated for their impact on lifting up poor families financially. With more and more individuals joining the YSRCP under the democratic leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is evident that his approach to governance is resonating with the people of Andhra Pradesh.