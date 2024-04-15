Live
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
- Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City
Just In
170 Muslim Minorities joins in YSRCP in Atmakur
In a show of support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his democratic rule, 170 Muslim minorities and TDP leaders from 17 wards of the Atmakur municipal area have joined the YSRCP.
In a show of support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his democratic rule, 170 Muslim minorities and TDP leaders from 17 wards of the Atmakur municipal area have joined the YSRCP. MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy welcomed them into the party by draping them with party scarves.
During the welcoming ceremony, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy praised the Chief Minister for his commitment to reducing poverty through welfare programs. He noted that under Jagan's administration, people from all states in the country are becoming fans of his governance.
The MLA emphasized the importance of standing by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he continues to implement welfare schemes that have been widely appreciated for their impact on lifting up poor families financially. With more and more individuals joining the YSRCP under the democratic leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is evident that his approach to governance is resonating with the people of Andhra Pradesh.