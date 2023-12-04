2 aircraft carriers to display their prowess

Visakhapatnam: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant to showcase their naval prowess during ‘MILAN-2024’ scheduled in Visakhapatnam February next.

The Indian Navy plans to deploy both its aircraft carriers to the Eastern Seaboard in Visakhapatnam during the 12th edition of the ‘MILAN’ scheduled from February 19 to 27. Visakhapatnam is hosting the biggest multilateral exercise for the second time.

Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft along with foreign naval units will participate in large force manoeuvers, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare operation and war at sea during the exercise that includes harbour and sea phases.

Already, invitations have been sent to 57 friendly foreign countries across the continents. “Of them, we are expecting participation from about 50 countries. The operational, social and cultural exchanges during the event would be of immense professional value for participating navies, paving way for enhanced interoperability and maritime cooperation,” shared Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer and Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

An international maritime seminar, table top exercises, demonstration of the Indian Navy’s deep submergence rescue vessel, a multilateral exercise at sea, a city parade and a host of other social and cultural events form a part of the naval exercise.

From 39 countries that took part in the previous edition of MILAN, the multilateral exercise would witness participation of 50 countries in its 12th edition. For the first time, it includes a maritime technical exposition demo on the similar lines of indigenisation seminar ‘Swavlamban 2023’ organised in Delhi. The platform aims at showcasing the indigenous might of the Indian Navy to the participating foreign navies. A teaser of ‘MILAN-2024’ was launched by the ENC chief on Sunday.