258 community sanitary complexes sanctioned

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi reviewed the progress of construction of community sanitary complexes in tourist centres and government hostels in the district with the officials concerned at the Collectorate here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 258 community sanitary complexes have been sanctioned in tourist centres and government hostels in the district and that the construction should be expedited and brought into use by students and tourists. She said that the tender process should be completed where it has not yet started and the work should be started immediately.

She said that Rs 3 lakh has been sanctioned for each community sanitary complex and the work should meet quality standards. If there is negligence or laxity in the quality of work, such officials will be identified and held responsible. The previous community sanitary complexes should be inspected at the field level, doors, electricity and water connections should be checked, and any minor repairs should be completed. She advised the officials to give first priority to toilets in Anganwadi centres, keeping children in mind.

District RWS SE G Trinatha Babu, District Social Welfare Department DD Vishwamohan Reddy, District Backward Classes Welfare Department Officer RV Nagarani, Social Welfare Residential Institution District Coordinator Umadevi, District Tourism Manager S Pattabhiramanna, engineering officials, and others participated in this programme.