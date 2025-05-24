  • Menu
27 booked for drunk driving

27 booked for drunk driving
Rajamahendravaram: As part of a special drive against drunk driving, 27 cases were booked during checks conducted under the supervision of Central Zone DSP and In-charge Traffic DSP K Ramesh Babu.

Rajamahendravaram: As part of a special drive against drunk driving, 27 cases were booked during checks conducted under the supervision of Central Zone DSP and In-charge Traffic DSP K Ramesh Babu.

The accused were produced before the 3rd AJFC Magistrate C Ramya, who imposed various penalties based on the severity of the violations. Fines of ₹10,000 each were levied on 22 individuals. Additionally, two individuals were sentenced to three days of imprisonment each, two others to two days each, and one person received a one-day jail term.

The Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore reiterated that such checks will continue regularly to ensure road safety and urged citizens to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

