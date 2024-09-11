  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

356 bags of PDS rice seized

356 bags of PDS rice seized
x
Highlights

Narasaraopet: Revenue officials seized 356 bags of PDS rice which was being transported illegally from a rice mill at Timmapuram village of Yadlapadu...

Narasaraopet: Revenue officials seized 356 bags of PDS rice which was being transported illegally from a rice mill at Timmapuram village of Yadlapadu mandal on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the revenue officials raided the mill and seized the PDS rice stocks and shifted the lorry to the Yadlapadu police station. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick