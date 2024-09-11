356 bags of PDS rice seized

Live
Narasaraopet: Revenue officials seized 356 bags of PDS rice which was being transported illegally from a rice mill at Timmapuram village of Yadlapadu mandal on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the revenue officials raided the mill and seized the PDS rice stocks and shifted the lorry to the Yadlapadu police station. The police registered a case and are investigating.
