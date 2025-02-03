43 two-wheelers seized

Guntur: Guntur police led by SP Satish Kumar on Sunday conducted Cordon and Search Operation at Arundalpet 20th, 30th, 11th lanes in Sarada Colony here on Sunday. From 5 am, they visited the houses of rowdy sheeters and criminals released from the jail and suspects. They enquired about the details of the suspects.

They used the Trinetra App and checked the details of the vehicle numbers and enquired whether those possessing them are real owners or not. They also enquired whether the rowdy sheeters were staying in their houses or not.

They collected the fingerprints of the twenty suspects. They seized 43 two-wheelers and three autos and shifted to the concerned police stations. They planned to check activities of the antisocial elements and ganja batch. SP Satish Kumar warned that they would not tolerate the activities of the anti-social elements.

Additional SP crimes K Supraja, DSP Aravind, South DSP Bhanodaya, Arundalpet Circle Inspector Veera Swamy were among those who participated.