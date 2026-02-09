46 vehicles seized during searches

Darsi: Prakasam district police conducted a cordon and search operation aimed at maintaining law and order and curbing criminal activities in Pamula Colony, Turpu Gangavaram village, under Talluru Police Station limits, on Sunday.

Led by Darsi DSP B Lakshminarayana under the direction of District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, the operation involved 35 police personnel from Talluru, Kurichedu, and Donakonda stations. Using fingerprint identification devices, police checked suspects and conducted door-to-door searches. The operation resulted in the seizure of 44 motorcycles and 2 autos found to be lacking proper documentation and number plates. Owners were issued notices and educated about road safety, drug abuse consequences, cybercrime, new laws, and crimes against women. Subsequently, police organised an anti-drug rally with the slogan ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (Say No to Drugs), mobilising local youth, auto drivers, traders, and residents. Participants in the rally took a pledge to eliminate ganja and drugs from society. The police officials warnedthat drug use destroys individuals, families, and society, urging youth to focus on education, sports, and employment instead.