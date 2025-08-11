52-carat diamond reportedly found in Paritala

Nandigama (NTR district): A 52-carat diamond has reportedly been discovered in the Paritala area of Nandigama of Kanchikacherla mandal in NTR district. The discovery was made by individuals searching for diamonds near the Paritala tank.

According to diamond traders, the precious stone could fetch up to Rs 4 crore in the open market. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the diamond was sold for Rs 2.2 crore.

Paritala has a historical connection to the Nizam rule, and this historical background has long drawn diamond prospectors to the area in the hope of finding hidden treasures.