Live
- Cigarettes, bidis, chewable tobacco continue to silently raise cancer risks in youth: Experts
- Mamata slams ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ makers for misrepresenting Khudiram Bose
- ‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ celebrated at NSU
- Gokulashtami fete at SV Gosala on Aug 16
- iPhone 17 Air Leak Reveals Screen Size and Key Details Ahead of Launch
- Independence Day 2025: Is It 78th Or 79th I-Day In India?
- ‘Indira Vihar’ auditorium inaugurated
- Owaisi Questions Government on Rising Microfinance Loan Delinquencies
- Farmers demand bridge over Korra Vagu
- 52-carat diamond reportedly found in Paritala
52-carat diamond reportedly found in Paritala
Highlights
Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was sold for Rs 2.2 crore
Nandigama (NTR district): A 52-carat diamond has reportedly been discovered in the Paritala area of Nandigama of Kanchikacherla mandal in NTR district. The discovery was made by individuals searching for diamonds near the Paritala tank.
According to diamond traders, the precious stone could fetch up to Rs 4 crore in the open market. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the diamond was sold for Rs 2.2 crore.
Paritala has a historical connection to the Nizam rule, and this historical background has long drawn diamond prospectors to the area in the hope of finding hidden treasures.
Next Story