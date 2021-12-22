57,000 utilise OTS in Nellore: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said 57,000 housing beneficiaries derived the benefit under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.

He distributed documents to the beneficiaries at Kasturba Kalakshetram in the city on Tuesday and said many people in the district were allocated houses in 9 and 14 ankanams of land earlier and now they are getting full rights over the land through the registered documents being provided by the government. He said this is a very useful programme for uplifting financial conditions of the poor who have been waiting for rights over the lands for many decades. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy took a revolutionary step to upgrade their status providing safety and authenticity to their land/houses.

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said many beneficiaries who were allotted lands and houses by the Housing Department between 1983 and 2011 were paying nominal fee and getting the registrations done now. He said the measure causes a financial loss of Rs 16,000 crore to the State exchequer.

He said there are 3.4 lakh housing beneficiaries across the district and till now 57,000 have come forward to avail the facility. He appealed to other beneficiaries to utilise the scheme to secure pucca documents.

Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who presided over the meeting said that the State is a model in the country for implementing various welfare schemes and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for welfare of the poor.

Joint Collector-Housing Videh Khare said they had identified 1,46,546 beneficiaries in the district and among them 1,07,239 people availed housing loans and 39,307 beneficiaries are yet to take the loan.

Till now, he said, 56,330 people have come forward to utilize the scheme and paid Rs. 17.703 crore to the government. Still, 90,216 have to use the scheme, he added.

ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi, legislator M Chandrasekhar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and senior officials of various departments were present.