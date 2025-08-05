Live
6 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas
Highlights
Following a suspected gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit, Parawada in Anakapalli, six got hospitalised on Monday.
Anakapalli: Following a suspected gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit, Parawada in Anakapalli, six got hospitalised on Monday.
Six of the employees of the Lupin Pharma company reported sick after inhaling a toxic gas while at work.
Of the six persons, five got discharged after getting treated. They were identified as Sai Kumar, Siva Naidu, Ganesh, Raja Sekhar, Naresh Kumar and Ram Naidu. However, Sai Kumar is under observation.
The Parawada police reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident.
