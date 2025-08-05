  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

6 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas

Highlights

Following a suspected gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit, Parawada in Anakapalli, six got hospitalised on Monday.

Anakapalli: Following a suspected gas leak at a pharmaceutical unit, Parawada in Anakapalli, six got hospitalised on Monday.

Six of the employees of the Lupin Pharma company reported sick after inhaling a toxic gas while at work.

Of the six persons, five got discharged after getting treated. They were identified as Sai Kumar, Siva Naidu, Ganesh, Raja Sekhar, Naresh Kumar and Ram Naidu. However, Sai Kumar is under observation.

The Parawada police reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick