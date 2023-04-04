  • Menu
6 lakh students appear for SSC exams

6 lakh students appear for SSC exams
Highlights

Over six lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams, which began in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

Vijayawada: Over six lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams, which began in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The exams started at 9.30 a.m. and continued till 12.45 p.m. In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 6.64 lakh students appeared for the examination at 3,349 centres. The Road Transport Corporation provided free travel facility by its buses for students to enable them to reach the exam centres.

Students are not permitted to carry any electronic gadgets into the exam centres. No one, including the chief superintendent of examinations, was not allowed to carry mobile phones into the examination centres. Other gadgets, such as laptops, tablets, cameras, smart watches and bluetooth devices, were also prohibited.

