60% of bridge works over Krishna river completed: MP Balashowry

Vijayawada: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry said that they would take necessary action for developing national highways across the erstwhile Krishna district. They also informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the construction of a flyover from Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada to Nidamanuru was also completed and the commencement of flyover works will start soon.

The Minister and the MP conducted a review meeting over the progress of national highway works, which are being undertaken in both Krishna and NTR districts, at the Collectorate here on Friday. National Highways Authority officers Narayana Reddy and G Durga Prasad, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, West MLA V Srinivasa Rao, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasarathi, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Pamarru MLA Anil Kumar, Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officers participated in this meeting.

Later addressing the media, MP Balashowry informed that they were taking steps for the development of the national highway in the erstwhile Krishna district as well as Guntur district. He said that they had given suggestions for developing NH-65 (Machilipatnam-Vijayawada national highway) in view of Machilipatnam port. He informed that they asked for the construction under bypasses at some places of NH-65 and requested to set up lighting at Pamarru and Kankipadu alongside the national highway.

The MP stated that 60 per cent of bridge works over Krishna river have been completed so far. He also said that they requested sprucing up Kankipadu-Gudivada road as a green field way to contain the accidents. Stating that they had already sent proposals for undertaking developmental works of this road, he informed that they were also taking steps to merge Pamarru- Challapalli State highway into national highway. The MP further instructed the district Collectors concerned to expedite the works and asked them to pay special attention to clear the land acquisition problems for highway construction. He urged the officials to give proper compensation to the farmers, who give their lands for road construction.

NTR district Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, Krishna district Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh and other officials attended the meeting.