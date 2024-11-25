7-Year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a distressing incident reported from Durga Nagar near MR Palli in Tirupati, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old youth. The victim, a third-grade student residing with her parents, revealed the incident during a visit to the hospital after experiencing abdominal pain and fever.

The accused, a second-year Intermediate student originally from Avilala village, was staying at his grandmother's house in the same neighborhood. He reportedly lured the girl to a vacant room behind his grandmother’s house, under the pretense of giving her guavas, and assaulted her. The girl shared this traumatic experience with her grandmother during her hospital visit, which led her parents to verify the details and subsequently file a complaint at the SVU Campus Police Station on Sunday.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and sent the victim for a medical examination. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding. Officials assured strict legal action against the perpetrator.

This incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents demanding swift justice. The case is under active investigation.