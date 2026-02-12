72 Rs logs worth Rs 1.65 cr seized

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 72 red sanders logs worth about Rs 1.65 crore from a tractor tanker in Annamayya district on Wednesday. Four smugglers were arrested, including two from Tamil Nadu and two from Chittoor district.

The operation took place near Pincha Project in T Sundupalli mandal.

Acting on a tip-off, as per the directions of Task force Head L Subba Rayudu, guided by ASP J Kulasekhar and supervised by SP P Srinivas, task force teams raided the spot along with forest officials. They caught four men loading the logs in to a tractor tanker. The others escaped.

Taskforce Personnel seized the tractor and 72 logs from the scene.

Taskforce Head L Subba Rayudu said investigation continues to nab the main smugglers.

He lauded the task force team for their sharp work and announced rewards the officials involved in the operation.