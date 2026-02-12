  1. Home
72 Rs logs worth Rs 1.65 cr seized

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 10:56 AM IST
Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 72 red sanders logs worth about Rs 1.65 crore from a tractor tanker in Annamayya district on Wednesday. Four smugglers were arrested, including two from Tamil Nadu and two from Chittoor district.

The operation took place near Pincha Project in T Sundupalli mandal.

Acting on a tip-off, as per the directions of Task force Head L Subba Rayudu, guided by ASP J Kulasekhar and supervised by SP P Srinivas, task force teams raided the spot along with forest officials. They caught four men loading the logs in to a tractor tanker. The others escaped.

Taskforce Personnel seized the tractor and 72 logs from the scene.

Taskforce Head L Subba Rayudu said investigation continues to nab the main smugglers.

He lauded the task force team for their sharp work and announced rewards the officials involved in the operation.

Tags

red sanders smugglingAnnamayya districtRSASTF seizureillegal timber logssmugglers arrestedforest and task force
