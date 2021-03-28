8 killed in a ghastly road accident at Nellore

Nellore: 8 persons killed in a road accident in the morning hours on Sunday when a speeding tempo vehicle hit a truck from the rest side on the highway at Damaramadugu in Buchireddypalem Mandal.

There were 15 persons from Tamil Nadu in the tempo who completed their Srisailam visit and were on their way to Nellore for visiting various places.

The truck driver lost his control on the vehicle and hit the moving truck at Damaramadugu in which seven died on the spot and another while being shifted to the hospital. Five women and three men were among the deceased. Buchireddypalem police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. They booked a case and are investigating.