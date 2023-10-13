9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition

Vijayawada: Nine government polytechnics in the state have got National Board of Accreditation (NBA) recognition and by the end of this academic year all the polytechnics in the state are likely to get NBA, said Commissioner of Technical Education Department Chadalavada Nagarani. In the first phase, 41 government polytechnics tried for NBA, nine of them received the accreditation while the remaining 32 polytechnics are also ready to get NBA recognition, she said.

In a press release on Thursday, she informed that the goal of conducting polytechnic education with international standards is being fulfilled. The efforts of the Technical Education Department to achieve NBA for government polytechnics in the state are yielding satisfactory results. She informed that Srikakulam, Vijayawada, Kuppam, Anakapalli, Gannavaram, Kalyana Durgam, Amudala Koli, Kakinada and Guntur Polytechnics got NBA recognition.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Secretary of Skill Development Department S Suresh Kumar have provided guidance by continuously reviewing NBA recognition. She said that the government polytechnics are lagging behind in terms of NBA recognition. To put an end to this situation, the Technical Education Department has made a special effort in making the polytechnics conform to NBA standards.

All the departments of the college are getting modernised. Starting with cleanliness of the environment, painting of buildings, modernization of laboratories, improvement of facilities for students, rationalization of staff, many changes have been made. Student accommodation has also improved.