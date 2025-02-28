94% polling recorded in Vizianagaram dist

Vizianagaram : Polling for MLC election to teachers constituency of North Andhra was concluded in peacefully on Wednesday with 94. 05 per cent voting.

Out of 5,223 votes, 4,912 votes were polled in Vizianagaram district and in Parvathipuram Manyam district, 93.74 per cent voters utilised their right to vote. Out of 2,333 votes, 2,187 voters cast their votes.

Collector of Vizianagaram Dr B R Ambedkar monitored the election process from the control room and personally visited the polling centre at Music College, enquired with RDO K Keerthi and others on the progress of polling.

He said that 29 polling centres were established across the district and all necessary arrangements were made in the centres, adding that strict measures were taken to prevent irregularities.

Manyam collector A Shyam Prasad said that strict security was provided at polling stations and mobile phones were banned in them.

Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal visited Nellimarla polling station and ensured tight security.