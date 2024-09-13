  • Menu
96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Srisailam dam for the fourth time during the current season have lifted one radial crest gate and released water to downstream on Thursday.

According to sources, 1,38,833 cusecs of floodwater is being received into the dam. As the water level at the dam has reached 884.50 feet against its total capacity of 885 ft, the authorities have lifted one radial gate to a height of 10 feet and released 96,081 cusecs of floodwater to Nagarjuna Sagar project on Thursday. Actually, almost all dam gates have been closed on Wednesday due to decline in inflows. Again inflows started coming from Jurala project and Tungabhadra river.

Subsequently as the water level reached its full capacity, the surplus water was has been released downstream. This is the fourth consecutive time in this season the dam gates have been lifted. Power generation is being done at right and left banks.

