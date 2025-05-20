Live
97 petitions received in PGRRS
Nellore: The police administration has received as many as 97 petitions during PGRS conducted at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall in Police Parade ground premises here on Monday.
Most of the representations were related to cheating, cyber frauds, threatening, dowry harassment etc issues.
A woman from Vulavapadu village complained that her son SK Ramej was died under suspicious circumstances in 2024. Stating that police had registered the case as natural death, she expressed doubts that her son might have murdered by his friends.
SP G Krishnakanth has ordered the police officials of respective police stations to solve the problems in a transparent manner.
