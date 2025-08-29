A teacher’s exceptional abilities earn national recognition

Visakhapatnam: Going beyond classroom teaching, Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi goes extra mile to mould students as responsible citizens of the nation. This is probably why she secured the national Best Teacher Award 2025 announced by the Central government recently.

Following App-integrated teaching, improving digital skills among students, instilling interest in Science and entrepreneurship among them and adopting teaching methodology based on emerging digital needs are some of the aspects she has been working on for years.

Of the 45 teachers who have been selected for the national Best Teacher Awards 2025 across the country, Sridevi is the only teacher to be honoured with the coveted award from Andhra Pradesh. A Biology teacher and Headmistress at Pandit Nehru Municipal High School in Bheemunipatnam, Sridevi adopts new teaching methodologies that aided the Municipal High School not just to witness an increased enrolment but also to reduce drop-outs to a substantial extent.

What makes Sridevi’s classes more impactful is the way she imparts lessons, honing students’ creativity, making them more health conscious, considering research as their main agenda and also exploring the path of entrepreneurship. “With the slogan ‘come to learn and go to serve the nation’, I try to instil patriotism among students and help them kindle entrepreneurial spirit. They will be involved in a number of projects so that they will get a practical exposure to what they have learnt. Also, a seed for entrepreneurship could be sown at a tender age,” the Headmistress says.

Earlier, under the able-guidance of Sridevi, the school students stood out in bringing awareness about banning single use plastic through paintings. A documentary made by the teacher on ‘Google for education’ made her win the state- level Best Teacher award in 2018. Her campaign on girl education also grabbed limelight.

Sharing details of her achievements with The Hans India, Sridevi says, “After prolonged efforts, the Municipal High School has been declared as a 100 per cent anemia-free campus. The main reason for this is encouraging kids to consume midday meals. Every Tuesday, supplements will be given to students.” With the incorporation of various teaching methodologies and making learning a fun-filled exercise, several students show keen interest in coming to school. Classroom teaching has been transformed from green board to digital board. Lauding the dedication and commitment of the teacher for getting selected for the coveted National Best Teacher Award, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said, “as the HM of Pandit Nehru Municipal High School, she has been moulding students through innovative teaching methods and her contribution stands as an inspiration to the community.”

From district to state and national levels, Sridevi bagged several awards in her 24 years of stint in teaching. To make the academic journey interesting and as part of the AP Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme, Sridevi encourages students to ‘earn while learning.’ Sridevi will be receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu on the Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5.