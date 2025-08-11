A tensile membrane structure to be facilitated at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: A tensile membrane structure will be constructed opposite the north Rajagopuram of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The facility to be set up at the shrine at a cost of Rs 3 crore is meant to enhance the convenience of devotees.

According to the Devasthanam officials, the structure will be very convenient for the devotees as it offers protection from sunlight and rain. Sri Vaibhavi Infrastructures Private Limited is providing financial support to the Devasthanam in facilitating the structure.

On Sunday, a ground-breaking ceremony was held under the supervision of the temple Executive Officer of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Vendra Trinadha Rao in the presence of Bheemunipatnam constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, family members of the donor and temple officials. The tensile membrane structure will be built about 30 meters long and 60 meters wide.

Speaking on the occasion, the temple Executive Officer mentioned that devotees who come to Simhachalam during summer and monsoon seasons will have better facilities. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation 98th ward corporator PV Narasimham, deputy executive engineer of the Devasthanam DVS Ramaraju and engineering staff, among others, participated in the programme.