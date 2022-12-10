AAP undertakes hunger strike demanding Special Status to AP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajahmundry city convener Athili Raju demanded special status should be given to Andhra Pradesh and all aspects of the AP Reorganisation Act should be implemented.

On Friday, he launched relay hunger strike at Ambedkar statue near Gokavaram bus stand with the main demand of special status to be given to the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju accused both the Central and State governments of not implementing the AP Reorganisation Act even after eight years of State partition. He criticised that political parties are deceiving the people of the State for their selfish interests. If the special status had been given, many industries would have been established with tax concessions and lakhs of youth would have got employment, he noted.

Raju called upon the people of the State to stand with one word and put pressure on Central and State governments for the special status of the State. He said their relay hunger strike will continue for three days till December 11.

Former Rajanagaram MLA and TDP leader Pendurthi Venkatesh visited the AAP camp and expressed his support for the relay hunger strike.

Later, around 100 youth joined Aam Aadmi Party under Rajahmundry city convener Attili Raju's leadership. JAC president Adapa Srinivas, Samaikyandhra leader D Balaram Naidu, AAP leaders Panni Raju, Saraswathi, Meduri Srinivas, Krishna Mohan, N Shiva, Y Srinivasu, Balaji and others were present on the o7ccasion.