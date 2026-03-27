Aavishkar 2026 – national level symposium concludes successfully

The16th National Level Symposium, Aavishkar 2026, was grandly hosted by Ashok Women’s Engineering College and concluded with remarkable success. Around 700 students from various engineering colleges with different streams across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana actively participated in 29 diverse technical and non-technical events.

A major highlight of the symposium was Nexora, a hackathon event where multiple teams worked continuously for six hours to address real-world societal problems and propose innovative solutions. The event showcased creativity, technical expertise, and teamworkamong the participants.