Just In
ABRSM hails Unified Pension Scheme
Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a premier teachers’ organisation in Bharat, has welcomed the Union government’s approval of the Unified Pension Scheme for government Employees.
ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy emphasised that this landmark decision will ensure a dignified and secure future for lakhs of government teachers after their dedicated service.
ABRSM highlighted that the Unified Pension Scheme addresses the uncertainties faced by teachers and other employees under National Pension Scheme (NPS). ABRSM has long advocated for removing the uncertainties of the NPS and restoring the guaranteed pension model for teachers. The organisation has consistently pushed for this through memorandums, meetings and demonstrations. The introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme is a positive step towards providing financial security for employees and their families, Prof Reddy said.