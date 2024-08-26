  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ABRSM hails Unified Pension Scheme

ABRSM hails Unified Pension Scheme
x
Highlights

Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a premier teachers’ organisation in Bharat, has welcomed the Union government’s approval of the Unified Pension Scheme for government Employees.

Tirupati: Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a premier teachers’ organisation in Bharat, has welcomed the Union government’s approval of the Unified Pension Scheme for government Employees.

ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy emphasised that this landmark decision will ensure a dignified and secure future for lakhs of government teachers after their dedicated service.

ABRSM highlighted that the Unified Pension Scheme addresses the uncertainties faced by teachers and other employees under National Pension Scheme (NPS). ABRSM has long advocated for removing the uncertainties of the NPS and restoring the guaranteed pension model for teachers. The organisation has consistently pushed for this through memorandums, meetings and demonstrations. The introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme is a positive step towards providing financial security for employees and their families, Prof Reddy said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X