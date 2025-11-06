ACB crackdown on graft

Amaravati: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched statewide raids across 120 locations in Andhra Pradesh, following large-scale complaints of bribery, collusion, and irregularities in sub-registrar offices. The surprise inspections covered multiple districts including NTR, Konaseema, Eluru, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Sri Sathya Sai, and Annamayya.

Sources said the statewide action aims to dismantle entrenched corruption networks operating in registration offices and restore transparency in land and property transactions.

According to officials, the swift operation was triggered by mounting evidence that some sub-registrar offices were allowing even private agents to carry out registration work and facilitating fraudulent transactions in return for bribes. Following coordinated raids, the teams seized incriminating documents, including files and registration records. In several offices, document writers reportedly fled upon seeing the officials.

In Prakasam district, ACB officers raided the Ongole registration office, where some staff members allegedly discarded cash from their pockets as the inspection began. Still, searches continued.

Similar surprise inspections were carried out in Visakhapatnam, including at Madhurawada, Bhogapuram, and Turner Choultry offices, under the supervision of senior ACB officials acting on orders from higher authorities.

Records and property registers are being verified.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, ACB teams raided the Chilamathur sub-registrar office, following multiple complaints against the sub-registrar. The office was sealed temporarily for examination of files. The crackdown also extended to the Ibrahimpatnam sub-registrar office in NTR district, where ACB DSP B V Rao personally led the inspection.