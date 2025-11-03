ADEETIE a great boon for MSMEs: Principal Secretary Yuvaraj

Vijayawada: In a big leap forward to transformAndhra Pradesh into a premier global destination for industrial investments, the State Government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to adopt cutting-edge global technologies across industry, IT, and the MSME sectors.

The initiative follows the historic signing of an MoU with Google to establish a world-class AI data center in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion—an initiative that firmly places AP’s main commercial hub on the global digital map and Meta’s decision to make the city along with Mumbai a landing centre for undersea cable project.

Dr N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, AP announced that the department is preparing a detailed action plan in consultation with national and international experts to drive industrial sustainability, technological adoption, and job creation.

During a meeting with A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser, BEE (Southern States) and Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)—a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power and senior officials from the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), Yuvaraj lauded the Centre’s prestigious ADEETIE Scheme (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficiency Technologies in Industries & Establishments). Describing ADEETIE as a “great boon for MSMEs,” he said the scheme offers end-to-end support—from technical guidance to financial incentives, including interest subvention to encourage industries to adopt energy-efficient technologies. These measures will reduce

energy consumption, lower operational costs, and enhance competitiveness.

Under the scheme, AP, which is considered a pioneering State in implementing energy efficiency initiatives, has been selected for pilot implementation in West Godavari (Fisheries Cluster) and East & West Godavari (Glass and Refractory Clusters), where energy-efficient heat pumps and gas-fired furnaces have shown potential energy savings of 30–40 per cent.

With a total outlay of Rs1,000 crore, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) expects ADEETIE to mobilize over Rs9,000 crore in energy-efficiency investments across the country. Yuvaraj noted that the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 will gain unprecedented global importance following the Google MoU. “For the first time, a global technology giant has chosen AP as its AI hub. This summit will mark a new chapter in the state’s industrial and digital evolution,” he said.

Appreciating EESL’s landmark initiatives such as the UJALA (Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All) programme, which has delivered massive energy savings and CO₂ emission reductions nationwide, Yuvaraj urged BEE and EESL to continue to support for implementing latest technologies in industries for enhancing Productivity and employment generation.

By aligning State initiatives with national and global green goals—including India’s target to reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2070, AP Government envisions a future built on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity. “Our goal is clear to enable AP to not justcompete but lead as a global investment and technology destination,” Yuvaraj affirmed.