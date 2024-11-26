AITUC to stage protest today

Nandyal: AP Municipal Workers Union, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State general secretary Subbarayudu has said that they will stage a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday (November 26), opposing the Central government’s anti-policies being implemented against workers and farmers.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Subbarayudu said the government has announced Rs 1,055 as daily wages to municipal workers. Despite the announcement, the State government is least bothered to implement. The municipal workers are leading pathetic life, as their salaries are not enough to support their families, he lamented, adding that they are unable to feed the family two times a day due to the ever increasing prices of essential commodities.

He demanded that the government should increase the salaries according to the increasing prices of essential commodities. He also demanded to regularise the jobs of municipal workers and job should be given to one of the deceased family members. He urged to clear all pending daily allowances (DA) without further delay.