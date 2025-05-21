All arrangements in place for CM’s visit to Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor Dist): All set for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam on Wednesday. Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar announced that the CM will visit Kuppam to offer ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk robes) to Goddess Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamma. In preparation for the visit, the Collector, along with Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu, reviewed the arrangements on Tuesday.

The Collector stated that the preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit are being carried out meticulously, leaving no room for lapses. As part of the inspection, he visited the helipad site at Dravidian University and examined the comprehensive security measures being put in place.

Later, at the Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamma temple, the officials assessed the crowd control and security arrangements. The Collector instructed officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the visit and that the CM’s tour proceeds smoothly.

The officials also toured the nearby areas including Palace Road and Netaji Road, where temporary shops and exhibitions have been set up for the local jatara festivities. The Collector and SP assessed the density of the pilgrim crowd and advised officials to remain alert and proactive to ensure that devotees have a peaceful and satisfactory darshan of the deity.

Meanwhile, SP Manikanta Chandolu said tight security arrangements are in place for the Chief Minister’s visit. He reviewed deployment plans and briefed the police personnel involved in the bandobast duties, emphasising that no security lapses would be tolerated during the high-profile visit.

Around 500 police personnel will be deployed as part of the security setup. The SP instructed all officers and staff to perform their assigned duties without any negligence. Traffic diversions will be implemented in select areas to avoid inconvenience to the public, and security will remain tight until the CM completes his return journey. Additional SP (AR) Sivananda Kishore, Kuppam DSP Parthasarathi, and other senior police officers were also present.