All security arrangements in place: SP

Nellore: The Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla on Sunday said that elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduction of scheduled SSC exams from Monday in the district.

After reviewing the security arrangements with police officials, the SP disclosed that the government proposed to hold the examinations in total 176 centers across the Nellore district.

She said that police administration has initiated all precautionary measures by deploying adequate forces at examination centers in the interest of preventing untoward incidents.

The SP appealed the people not to gather at examination centers as section 144 is in existence till the conclusion of all examinations.

She ordered the organizers of Xerox Centers to close their shops otherwise stringent action would be initiated against them as per the guidelines.

The SP also has urged the cops discharging responsibilities at examination centers should be very cautious by coordinating with other departments officials in the interest of preventing untoward incidents.

The SP conveyed best wishes to the students writing the examinations.

She appealed the people to dial 100 or 122, or sent message to WhatsApp no. 9392903143 if anyone notices even a minor untoward incident.