All set for Radhasapthami, says TTD chief

Tirumala: After a successful conduct of annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanams, TTD is now set to conduct Radha Sapthami in a big way on January 25, asserted TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

Along with the TTD EO AK Singhal, board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Jyothula Nehru, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, the TTD Trust Board Chief held a media conference on Thursday evening at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala and briefed on the arrangements. Sri Malayappa will take a ride on seven different vahanams (from 5:30am till 9pm on January 25 with Chakra Snanam between 2pm and 3pm and blesses the devotees along four Mada streets.

Keeping in mind the anticipation of large pilgrim crowds TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas, privileged darshans including NRI, parents with infants, senior citizens and physically handicapped, VIP break darshans at the Srivari temple (except for protocol dignitaries).

The issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens (SSD) in Tirupati has been cancelled 14 types of Annaprasadam menu will be distributed to devotees on Ratha Saptami day in galleries from morning to night through 85 food counters.

Around 3700 Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) will offer seva to devotees Robust security arrangements have been made with 1300 police personnel and 1200 vigilance staff following a Standard Operating Procedure.

The TTD security department will coordinate with the district police to ensure safety of devotees. Necessary information will be provided to devotees in various language round the clock through the Public Address System.

Last year, APSRTC operated 1900 trips, and this year, keeping in mind the rush of devotees, 2300 trips will be operated Captivating cultural programs in front of the vahanams with 1000 artists performing 56 types of art forms CV&SO Muralikrishna, CE Satyanarayana, Dy EOs Lokanatham, Rajendra and others were also present.