All set for Visakhapatnam ODI between Ind and SA on 6 Dec, tickets sold out

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 1:00 PM IST
All set for Visakhapatnam ODI between Ind and SA on 6 Dec, tickets sold out
The ODI series between India and South Africa is thrillingly poised at 1-1, following two closely contested matches. In a crucial second ODI held in Raipur, South Africa secured a 4-wicket victory over India, levelling the series after India had triumphed in the opening match in Ranchi.

The anticipation builds as the two teams prepare for the decisive third ODI, set to take place at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 6) at 1:30 PM.

With immense excitement surrounding the series decider, ticket sales have exploded, with all tickets reportedly sold out in no time. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the match, which marks the return of international cricket to Visakhapatnam after a significant gap since IPL 2025. Players from both teams are expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam from Raipur this evening, further heightening the buzz surrounding the event.

India vs South AfricaODI Series DeciderVisakhapatnam MatchCricket NewsSold Out Tickets
