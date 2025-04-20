Alliance leaders get into celebration mode

Visakhapatnam: By adding the Mayoral seat to its kitty, alliance leaders opined that people’s wishes have eventually come true. After winning the no confidence motion moved against YSRCP Mayor Golagani Hari Ventaka Kumari, the alliance leaders announced that the victory ends a corrupt administration and is replaced with transparent governance. Going forward, the GVMC is set to witness signs of development.

Welcoming the move, Visakhapatnam District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said, “Following the anarchic rule of the YSRCP, even the corporators express disappointment. Development too came to a standstill in their administration,” he remarked.

Sharing his views, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the no confidence motion was mooted keeping development in view. Those who aimed for development extended their support to the move without any pressure, he stated.

Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh mentioned that development has come to a standstill in Visakhapatnam for the past four years and it is set to change now.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that GVMC was once a hotbed for corruption and it is going to be transformed now.

“The victory frees GVMC from the anarchic administration. The YSRCP council members focused more on filling their own pockets rather than developing the city. People are yet to forget the misrule of the YSRCP,” they remarked.