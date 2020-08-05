Amaravati: Novel protest by farmers to draw attention of judges

Amaravati: As the High Court was to hear the petitions pertaining to the issue of shifting executive capital to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, farmers of Amaravati took to novel way of protest.



The protesters, including women, stood with folded hands on either side of the Seed Access Road when the judges were passing through the area to the High Court. Petitions filed by some farmers challenging the approval of two Bills by the Governor were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. Protesters from various villages formed a human chain along the road, while maintaining social distance.

Some of them were carrying national flag. A few of the protesters were on their knees and with folded hands as the convoys of judges passed. The protesters pleaded that their interests be protected and the government withdraw its move to develop three state capitals.