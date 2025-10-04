Amaravati works progressing briskly, says narayana

Guntur: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said tenders worth Rs 51,000 crore relating to Amaravati’s construction works have already been finalised and the works have commenced. He added that 360 km of trunk roads would be completed within one-and-a-half years, 1500 km of layout roads within two years, and 4000 houses for officials, employees, and public representatives by the end of March next year.

Narayana further said that Secretariat towers, the Assembly, and High Court buildings are planned for completion within two-and-a-half years. Despite some delay due to the recent rains, the works are progressing at a faster pace, he informed.

A delegation from Malaysia (Selangor State) representing Exco minister Papparayudu, Member of Parliament from Klang Ganapathi Rao, representatives of Malaysia–Andhra Business Chamber, and several private company delegates met the minister at the Secretariat on Friday. He explained the progress of Amaravati development works to them.

The Malaysian delegation conveyed that they are prepared to invest Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in Amaravati. They expressed particular interest in sectors such as education, tourism and hospitality, trade and commerce, real estate, and projects related to Telugu culture and traditions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Narayana, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, APCRDA commissioner Kannababu, additional commissioner Bhargava Teja, and deputy director of communications and investments (Head – SEA Region) M Sidhartha Varma were among those who participated.