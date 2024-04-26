Ambati, Bhashyam file nominations

Guntur / Narasaraopet: Ministerfor Water Resources and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu filed another set of nomination papers in Sattenapalli.

He was accompanied by Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana, former MLA Yerram Venkateswara Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he predicted that YSRCP will get 175 Assembly seats and he will get a majority of over 20,800 votes. He said as a minister he worked sincerely and extended the benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible irrespective of political affiliations.

That is why he is expecting a larger majority than earlier. He said if he gets less than 20,800 votes, he will accept it as a failure morally and expressed confidence that voters will give the opportunity to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for another term.

TDP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Bhashyam Praveen filed his nomination papers in Pedakurapadu. He was accompanied by TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu.