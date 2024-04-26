Live
- Delhi Civic Body Elections Postponed Due To Presiding Officer Nomination Delay
- Arun Govil Rebuts "Outsider" Label Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debut In Meerut
- 15 Telangana boys bag perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session–II
- Bheemili developed with Rs 3,800 cr in TDP rule: Ganta
- Special Police Observer reviews poll arrangements
- TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
- Andhra Paper lockout creates stir
- Cyberabad cops ban drone flights for V-P visit today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 April
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 26 April 2024
Ambati, Bhashyam file nominations
Guntur / Narasaraopet: Ministerfor Water Resources and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu filed another set of nomination papers in Sattenapalli.
He was accompanied by Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Nimmakayala Rajanarayana, former MLA Yerram Venkateswara Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, he predicted that YSRCP will get 175 Assembly seats and he will get a majority of over 20,800 votes. He said as a minister he worked sincerely and extended the benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible irrespective of political affiliations.
That is why he is expecting a larger majority than earlier. He said if he gets less than 20,800 votes, he will accept it as a failure morally and expressed confidence that voters will give the opportunity to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for another term.
TDP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Bhashyam Praveen filed his nomination papers in Pedakurapadu. He was accompanied by TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu.