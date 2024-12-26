Amit Shah’s removal from Union Cabinet demanded

Ongole: Dalita Hakkula Porata Samithi (DHPS) State president Neelam Nagendra Rao has called upon Dalit-Bahujans to protest against what he termed as ‘Manuvadi policies’ of the NDA government at the Centre and its alliance in the State.

Speaking at the 97th Manusmriti Dahan Day observance near the Ambedkar statue at HCM College in Ongole on Wednesday, Nagendra Rao demanded the removal of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet for allegedly insulting Dr BR Ambedkar. Recalling the historic burning of Manusmriti by Dr Ambedkar on December 25, 1927, at Mahad in Maharashtra, Nagendra Rao noted that despite 97 years passing since then, there has been no significant improvement in the dignity and opportunities for Dalits.

He criticised the current administration’s policies, stating that while governments depend on Dalit votes to come to power, they only provide minimal facilities to the community.

He expressed concern over several issues, including the persistence of economic exploitation and social discrimination in new forms, the ineffectiveness of reservations in bridging social and economic gaps, the weakening of public sector institutions and continued discrimination in the private sector, delay in filling backlog posts and conducting caste census, introduction of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections while maintaining the 50 per cent cap on other reservations. The protest event was attended by various Dalit leaders and organisations, including BSNL union leader Subrahmanyam, Mala Mahanadu district general secretary Kakumanu Ravi and other community representatives.