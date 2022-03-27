An OTT platform from Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: In times of the corona pandemic, many looked forward to OTT (over-the-top) platforms to get their dose of entertainment, said R Nagendra Babu, head of the newly-introduced OTT platform.

Launching the logo of the Andhra Pradesh-based OTT platform 'Realflix' here on Sunday, he said, "Even as the theatres threw their doors open post the lockdown relaxation, OTT platforms are here to stay. The idea of the endeavour is to provide quality content, catering to the Telugu audiences across the globe."The logo of the OTT and ATT (Any Time Theatre) platforms was launched by film-maker SV Krishna Reddy in the presence of actors Ankita Brahma, Sneha Shaw and Reena Mahajan, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, director Krishna Reddy mentioned that quality content is well-received among the masses across the globe.Exuding confidence that the OTT platform is going to give a stiff competition to the rest through its diverse content, president of Film and Television Promotion Council of Andhra Pradesh Chaitanya Janga and vice president of Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce VS Varma Pakalapati said it's the first OTT platform of Andhra Pradesh and the live streaming would commence from May.

From web series to reality shows, premier films to cookery shows, yoga to spiritual content, the new OTT platform intends to bring diverse entertainment programmes to the fore.About the added benefits, chief of the OTT platform Nagendra Babu said the objective is also to provide employment to the youths in the 24 crafts of cinema.