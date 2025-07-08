Live
Anakapalli police dog ‘Jikki’ laid to rest with State honours
Anakapalli: Anakapalli police dog ‘Jikki’ that served the police department for the past seven years breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Monday.
District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha expressed his condolence over Jikki’s death and instructed the officials to lay her to rest with State honours.
Following which, reserve inspectors, dog squad personnel and AR police personnel led by Armed Reserve DSP P Nageswara Rao offered floral tributes to the body of ‘Jikki’ and paid their respects.
Later, the last rites were performed with State honours at the Jodugullupalem crematorium. ‘Jikki’ belonged to the Belgian Melanesian breed. She was trained at the 6th Battalion Dog Squad Centre, Vijayawada in 2018. ‘Jikki’ had shown remarkable skills in identifying missing persons’ belongings and evidence of accused persons based on the smell.
‘Jikki’ participated in law and order case investigations, check post inspections, and police parades organised on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day. She had earned recognition in the police department for her excellent service and professional skills.