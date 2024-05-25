Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
- Anantapur: Arrangements for counting of votes reviewed
Just In
Anantapur: Arrangements for counting of votes reviewed
Highlights
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar called for a hassle-free counting of votes and tight security arrangements at the counting centres
Anantapur : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar called for a hassle-free counting of votes and tight security arrangements at the counting centres. He held a meeting here on Friday with election counting personnel along with SP Gowthami Sali on the arrangements for counting scheduled for May 4.
SP Gowthami instructed the police to strictly deal with anti-social elements. Section 144 will be in force and candidates are advised against victory celebrations in public and strictly adhere to Section 144, which prevents gathering of more than five persons at public places.
Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop, ZP CEO Y Nidhia Devi, Assistant Collector B Vinuthna, DRO G Rama Krishna Reddy, Additional SP Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and others present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS