Anantapur: Arrangements for counting of votes reviewed

Anantapur : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar called for a hassle-free counting of votes and tight security arrangements at the counting centres. He held a meeting here on Friday with election counting personnel along with SP Gowthami Sali on the arrangements for counting scheduled for May 4.

SP Gowthami instructed the police to strictly deal with anti-social elements. Section 144 will be in force and candidates are advised against victory celebrations in public and strictly adhere to Section 144, which prevents gathering of more than five persons at public places.

Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop, ZP CEO Y Nidhia Devi, Assistant Collector B Vinuthna, DRO G Rama Krishna Reddy, Additional SP Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and others present.

