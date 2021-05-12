Anantapur: Industrial workers stare at uncertainty amid closures

Anantapur: Industrial workers are hit hard hit by the corona pandemic in the district. The industries in the districts are mostly comprise micro, medium and small enterprises (MSME) with the exception of the lone mega project Kia Automobiles. Every MSME unit on an average employs about 30 to 40 workers. All of them are now victims of coronavirus. Some units are shut due to principal management personnel too falling a prey to the virus.

Kia Automobiles, in view of the increasing number of positive cases, has shut down totally for one week, incurring huge losses for the management which produces some 600 cars a day. It is likely to extend its closure as the number of cases are going up with each passing day.

Keeping their workers' safety in view, many managements had taken initiative to ensure that all above 45 years of age are vaccinated. Despite the initiative, many are falling a prey to the virus.

During the first wave of the coronavirus, Kia had to be closed for a couple of months and even after reopening the plant, the company operated at less than full capacity.

There are nearly 6,500 MSME units in the district with more than 55,000 workers. Besides, there are 68 large and mega industries with a workforce of 35,000 or more. Workers in hundreds in these units are Covid-affected. Not all managements had taken initiative to get their workers vaccinated. More number of workers in Hindupur and Rayadurgam working in garment industry and on the export units front are bearing the brunt of covid virus.

Arjas Steels and cement companies Ultra-tech, Penna and Sagar cements have all nearly 1,000 workers each. Kia has a workforce of 11,000 and its ancillaries some 8,000 workers, all together some 20,000 workers.

At a time when the pandemic is ruling the roost in the district, on an average an estimated 30 to 50 workers in the MSME sector are Covid-affected. Real figures are not coming out in the industry.

There is a general demand by the industries that industrial workers should be prioritised for Covid vaccination so that industrial economy could be saved from crumbling as a result of the closure of several industries due to Covid.

Chamber of Industry and Commerce president P Seshanjeneyulu told The Hans India that the demand for systematic Covid vaccination at the industry level itself is justified and that the government should give a thought to save industrial workers from the clutches of coronavirus.