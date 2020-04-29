Andhra government urges people of the state to install Aarogya Setu App to tackle Coronavirus

The government of Andhra Pradesh is taking steps to intensify the lockdown measures to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus in the state. The administration has divided the areas into three zones depending on the increase in cases and taking measures. Meanwhile, the government have instructed all the departments to download the Aarogya Setu App to prevent the spread of the virus. The people who are in close contact to the victims such as, Ward volunteers, Village Volunteers, Asha worker, ANMS, Anganwadi, Sanitary staff, Bank, Media Representatives, Traders and Drivers were also asked to download this app.

Government officials, employees, central government employees, para-military and health workers are also required to do so. The government says that the app would help in recognising patients around, and also it is used as telemedicine. The chief secretary Nilam Sawhney has ordered collectors to take action to distribute medicines to the concerned persons within 24 hours of the prescription of the doctors. It is learnt that telemedicine is used in PHCs and other hospitals to reduce OP cases.

In was advised to the officials to go for the screening of the people who have found with coronavirus symptoms appeared in the health survey. The CS also advised the collectors to chalk out the strategy to be implemented in containment zones after May 3 if the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, as per the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 1259. The rise in number has become concerned for the administration. However, the spurt in the cases is attributed to the increase in conduction of COVID-19 tests in the state. The state administration has completed tests for 80,000 people so far, which is the first state to do so in the country.

Here is the link to download the app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nic.goi.aarogyasetu