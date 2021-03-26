Andhra Pradesh: CBI files case against Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The CBI has registered another case against Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju. It is learned that a CBI case was registered against him recently for evading crores of rupees from banks and simultaneous searches were carried out on his office and house. The CBI has registered a case for deceiving banks with fresh forgery documents. Chennai SBI DGM S Ravichandran has lodged a complaint alleging fraud under the scheme by taking a loan of Rs 237.84 crore with forgery documents.

CBI SP Ashok Kumar has registered a case in this regard in Delhi. The CBI office on Thursday released the details of the FIR. The case was registered against Raghurama Krishnam Raju his wife, daughter and many others who were company directors.

According to the CBI FIR, Rs 237.84 crore was misappropriated by forging documents in the name of setting up Ind Bharat Power Genecom Limited in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered against Raghurama Krishnam Raju and company directors under various sections of IPC 120B Red with 420, 467, 468, 471 as well as PC Act – 1988. The CBI had alleged that he had borrowed crores of rupees from banks with forgery documents under the scheme with the intentional criminal nature of defrauding the banks.

The CBI has named MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju Kanumuru Ramadevi, Kanumuru Indira Priyadarshini, Ambedkar Rajkumar Ganta, Dumpala Madhusudan Reddy, Narayana Prasad Bhagavathula, Ramachandra Iyer Balakrishna and others as accused in the case.