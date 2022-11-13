Andhra Pradesh: Climate changes throw farmers into a tizzy

Vijayawada(NTR District): The climate changes are making the farmers panic, whose crops are now at yielding stage and ready to harvest. Due to northeast monsoon, neighbouring Tamil Nadu is receiving heavy rains for the past two days. Besides, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that low pressure in Bay of Bengal may get stronger and cause heavy to heavy rains. Adding to this prediction farmers of coastal districts also sense that they would get heavy bout of rains as they receive gales from seaside. Hence, the farmers are assuming that their crops, mainly paddy, are likely to be damaged in the cyclones like previous years.

Actually, farmers in the State, mainly in Krishna and NTR districts, are happy as their crops are likely to give good yield in this Kharif. However, rains and weather conditions are pouring cold water on their hopes. Besides, heavy rains and cyclones during November month is a regular phenomenon for the past 15 years.

As per data, over 30 cyclones have occurred in between November and December months for the past 15 years. Most of them hit the coast between Vizag and Nellore, mainly at Machilipatnam. Almost all the crops would be submerged in rainwater. Wet paddy will lead to sprouting thus causing heavy loss to the farmers.

Hence, farmers are worried as there are chances for a cyclone on the lines this year also. This year paddy was cultivated in above eight lakh acres in Krishna and NTR districts. The authorities are expecting good yield above 10 lakh metric tonnes.