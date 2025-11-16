Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush surges at Tirumala

The number of devotees visiting the Tirumala Srivari temple has seen a significant increase recently, leading to long waiting times for darshan.

The current waiting time for darshan is approximately six hours for those holding general entry tokens, while devotees without darshan tickets may expect to wait up to 18 hours. Those with special entry darshan tickets are being granted access within five hours.

Meanwhile, on Saturday midnight, a total of 73,852 people had received darshan of the Lord. Among the devotees, 31,277 offered their heads and contributed gifts worth an impressive Rs. 3.16 crores into the temple’s hundi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has requested that devotees holding Sarvadarshan tokens join the queue at their designated times to help manage the flow of visitors.