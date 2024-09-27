Live
- Devotion and harmony: Suchismita & Debopriya on Indian Classical Music
- Andhra Pradesh Flood Claims Management under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Flagship ABCD Program in Ramanagara District to Enhance Sanitation and Hygiene Education in Government Schools
- Smuggling, counterfeiting causing enormous economic and social damages: Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge, Supreme Court of India
- “Hello Godrej” – A farming advisory helpline launched by Godrej Agrovet for crop protection
- llegal Constructions Demolished in Shilpa Venture, Sangareddy
- Did Jr. NTR really work with real life cheetah’s on the set of R.R.R? The man clears up some hilarious doubts on netflix’s the great indian kapil show
- Kids who receive only breast milk at birth hospital less prone to asthma: Study
- ‘Neelo Naalo’ Song from SWAG Released: A Beautiful Melody Featuring Sree Vishnu & Meera Jasmine
- Konda Laxman Bapuji was a tireless leader in the struggle for Telangana State" – District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS
Andhra Pradesh Flood Claims Management under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Chandrababu Naidu
Hon’ble Chief Minister has been directly involved in bringing relief to the recent flood affected communities in the state. He is seen engrossed in a long strategy and implementation discussions with senior officials from IRDAI, Member Non-Life and Executive Director, including, CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance, representing the non-life insurance industry.
The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the AP Government including, Secretary, Additional Secretary and Commissioner.
At this hour of need, AP Government and Insurance Regulator along with entire Insurance Industry are working to extend full support to flood victims by expediting settlements.
