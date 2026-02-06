Andhra Pradesh: Forest dept continues rescue operation for tiger in Rajahmundry

A tiger sighting in the Rajahmundry area has caused concern among residents. Forest officials received reports of a tiger roaming near Krishnayya Colony in G. Errampalem village, Rajanagaram mandal. Over the past six days, cattle attacks attributed to the tiger have resulted in several livestock deaths, prompting the forest department to intensify their 'Operation Tiger' for public safety.

Led by Conservator of Forests Murthy, the rescue effort involves specialised teams conducting extensive searches across fields, forests, and attack sites. To bolster the operation, a team of five tiger experts from Pune has arrived in Rajahmundry, officially commencing the rescue last night at 8:30 PM. These experts are utilising advanced technology to locate the predator.

Additionally, 25 trap cameras have been installed at strategic points along potential tiger routes, cattle attack zones, and water sources. These cameras aim to track the tiger’s movements and ensure swift action to prevent further incidents.