Andhra Pradesh Government Pursues Major Port-Led Infrastructure Development

Andhra Pradesh is actively seeking partnerships with international players to significantly enhance port-led infrastructure development. This initiative aims to generate large-scale employment opportunities and propel the state towards achieving its ambitious goal of becoming a $2 trillion economy by 2047.

The state has a vision to emerge as a world-class maritime hub by 2030, focusing on sustainable economic growth and coastal development through the establishment of cutting-edge infrastructure and the attraction of both global and domestic investments in the maritime sector.

S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary of the Infrastructure and Investment Department, outlined the state’s vision during the 29th Economic Development Cooperation Fund conference organized by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) in Seoul on Tuesday. Kumar is currently on a five-day official visit to South Korea at KEXIM's invitation.

During this visit, Kumar is engaging with leaders from the Korean shipbuilding industry to explore potential collaborations for establishing shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in Andhra Pradesh. He is also meeting officials from the Busan Port Authority, Hanjin Industries, and Hyundai Industries to showcase the state's maritime investment opportunities.

“Our aim is to foster sustainable development by building world-class infrastructure, attracting global and domestic investments, and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a premier industrial hub. Establishing AP as a leading maritime state in India by 2030 is our focus area,” Kumar stated.

The secretary highlighted the state’s innovative policies in achieving these objectives. "Efficient governance is also key in this regard," he noted.

Andhra Pradesh currently operates a major port in Visakhapatnam and five non-major ports, collectively handling 198 million tonnes of cargo in 2023. With four additional non-major ports—Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada (Gateway), and Mulapet—set to become operational soon, involving an investment of over ₹16,000 crore, the port cargo handling capacity is expected to increase by 110 million tonnes by 2025–26.

The state government is pushing for port-led industrial development, which includes shipbuilding, repair, and recycling sectors, potentially creating thousands of jobs.

“Proximal Area Development near ports, shipyard development, and allied maritime activities are our focus areas along with port development. We have a 5,000-acre land bank near the upcoming greenfield ports to facilitate industry setup. We are open to private sector partnerships for the development of ports and fishing harbors,” Kumar added.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s initiatives position the state as a growing player in the global maritime industry, poised to contribute significantly to India's economic landscape in the coming years.