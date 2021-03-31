Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitates junk artist Srinivas

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated junk artist Padakandla Srinivas at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Padakandla Srinivas, a sculptor and junk artist, working as a teaching faculty in the College of Architecture & Planning in Acharya Nagarjuna University, won appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his 'Mann ki Baat' programmes.

Srinivas, who is a native of Vijayawada, briefed the Governor on how he designs sculptures of animals and other art forms using scrap material consisting mostly of automobile metal scrap in an economic and eco-friendly manner and that he had set up his sculptures in Madurai, Chennai, Kurnool and Guntur.

The Governor complimented Srinivas for his unique skills which attracted the attention of the Prime Minister and invited him to install a suitable sculpture on the Raj Bhavan premises. Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor and Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh were also present.