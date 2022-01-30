Andhra Pradesh logs 10,310 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths today

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 10,310 fresh cases taking the total tally to 22,70,491 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eleven deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14606. On the other hand, as many as 9,692 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,39,854 and there are currently 1,16,031 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Kadapa district reported 1697 new infections, followed by Kurnool 1379 and Guntur 1249 while Anantapur has logged the least cases with 99 new cases in the last twenty-four hours. Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,296 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,34,281 cases and 893 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.25 croretests across the state so far.


