Andhra Pradesh logs 1257 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1257 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,81,859 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported on Sunday with one each in Visakhapatnam and Nellore taking the toll to 14,506. On the other hand, as many as 140 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,580 and there are currently 4774 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 254 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 196 and Krishna 117 while Kadapa district has logged the least cases with 20 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.16 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 38,479 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,59,632 cases and 327 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Whe coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.







